SAHRC finds Tony Ehrenreich guilty of hate speech

CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich guilty of hate speech.

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) had lodged the complaint against Ehrenreich following a controversial Facebook post.

The organisation says Ehrenreich posted: “The time has come to say very clearly that if a woman or child is killed in Gaza, then the Jewish board of deputies, who are complicit, will feel the wrath of the people of SA with the age old biblical teaching of an eye for an eye”.

SAJBD chairperson Rael Kaimowitz said: “As the the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, we welcome the SAHRC ruling. We think that the message it sends is clear that there’s absolutely no justification for propagating hatred or any sort of hate speech.”

Ehrenreich has accepted the ruling.

“I stand by my support for the people of Gaza against the aggression of the Zionist SAJBD who continue to support the aggression of Israeli Defence Force. There’s no place for that attribute in South Africa.”

