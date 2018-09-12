SAHRC finds Tony Ehrenreich guilty of hate speech
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies had lodged the complaint against Ehrenreich following a controversial Facebook post.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich guilty of hate speech.
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) had lodged the complaint against Ehrenreich following a controversial Facebook post.
The organisation says Ehrenreich posted: “The time has come to say very clearly that if a woman or child is killed in Gaza, then the Jewish board of deputies, who are complicit, will feel the wrath of the people of SA with the age old biblical teaching of an eye for an eye”.
SAJBD chairperson Rael Kaimowitz said: “As the the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, we welcome the SAHRC ruling. We think that the message it sends is clear that there’s absolutely no justification for propagating hatred or any sort of hate speech.”
Ehrenreich has accepted the ruling.
“I stand by my support for the people of Gaza against the aggression of the Zionist SAJBD who continue to support the aggression of Israeli Defence Force. There’s no place for that attribute in South Africa.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
ANC slams ‘racist’ attack on Mpumalanga man
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Former President Jacob Zuma to continue earning R2.98m a year
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.