Rand weaker as emerging markets knocked by trade war fears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Rand weaker as emerging markets knocked by trade war fears

The threat of Washington imposing heavier trade sanctions on Beijing intensified after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would take a tougher stance with China on trade.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Wednesday as emerging market currencies lost ground with further deterioration in United States and China trade relations subduing demand for risk assets.

At 0650 GMT the rand was 0.32% softer at R15.1050 per dollar compared to a close of R15.0575 in New York.

The threat of Washington imposing heavier trade sanctions on Beijing intensified after US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would take a tougher stance with China on trade.

China on Wednesday slashed its forecast for 2018/19 soybean imports as farmers reduce their use of the bean in animal feed because of the Sino-US trade conflict, which will threaten Washington’s supplies of the oilseed to China.

The local market awaits the release of retail sales data at 1100 GMT for July, with the market expecting a 1.3% increase year on year from a 0.7% rise in June.

Government bonds were weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 rising 3 basis points to 9.180%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA