Ramaphosa to deliver keynote at 19th Steve Biko Memorial Lecture

Today marks 41 years since Biko, the father of the Black Consciousness Movement and anti-apartheid struggle hero, was murdered by apartheid police while in custody.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the 19th annual Steve Biko Memorial lecture.

Biko was just 31-years-old when he died.

Ramaphosa himself was a member of the South African Students Organisation (Saso) a movement formed by Biko and a few of his comrades during his student days.

SBF invites you to the upcoming '19th Annual Steve Biko Memorial Lecture' to be delivered by @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa , a former member of the South African Students’ Organization (SASO), Students’ Christian Movement (SCM) and the Black People’s Convention (BPC) @unisa pic.twitter.com/Gh1QZeVI1Y — SteveBikoFoundation (@BikoFoundation) August 29, 2018

The University of KwaZulu-Natal, where Biko studied to become a doctor, is also hosting a memorial lecture today.

Sibongile Mkhabela, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund andPandelani Nefolovodwe, Community Development Practitioner and Activist, will be the keynote speakers on the topics ‘SA’s Flagrant Abuse of Women and Children: The Need for Moral Regeneration’ and ‘The Current Political Landscape and Biko’s Quest for True Humanity’.