Ramaphosa: South Africans deserve to know full extent of state capture
On Tuesday, the president told Members of Parliament that anybody who has information must submit it to the Zondo commission of inquiry.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans deserve to know the true extent of state capture.
On Tuesday, the president told Members of Parliament that anybody who has information must submit it to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.
And he adds that he is willing to give evidence.
“When the Zondo commission seeks our participation, we will be more than happy to go to the commission.”
The Democratic Alliance has been pushing for him to be called as a witness, saying that it is impossible for him not to have known the seriousness of state capture.
The commission is set to announce the way forward for the inquiry on Wednesday, after putting proceedings on hold on Tuesday.
It is expected to hear from former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan today.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
