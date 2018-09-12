Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims

In fact, Cyril Ramaphosa says minister Gordhan should be lauded for the decisive action he’s taken to turn around ailing state-owned enterprises.

CAPE TOWN - The president has come out in defence of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan amid claims from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that he is waging a reign of terror at state-owned enterprises.

In fact, Cyril Ramaphosa says Gordhan should be lauded for the decisive action he’s taken to turn around ailing state-owned enterprises.

Ramaphosa says cleaning up parastatals is key to strengthening the economy.

The EFF alleges Gordhan is bullying and intimidating board members and staff at SOEs.

The party is also accusing him of racism.

Responding to the party in the National Council of Provinces, Ramaphosa said he was unaware of the complaints, but knows his Cabinet members are not racist in the execution of their duties.

He says Gordhan is a highly-focused individual.

“It is possible that as he does his work, people may feel that they are adversely affected by some of the decisions and actions that he takes.”

Ramaphosa says decisions taken at Eskom, Denel and Transnet have already improved confidence in the institutions and created conditions for financial recovery.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)