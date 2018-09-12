Popular Topics
Prince Jackson vows to carry on father Michael's charity work

The 21-year-old picked up the youth advocacy award over the weekend and promised he would continue the King of Pop's charitable legacy.

Paris and Prince Jackson at an event honouring their father, Michael Jackson, in Las Vegas on 30 August 2018. Picture: @ParisJackson/Twitter
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - Prince Jackson vowed to carry on his father Michael Jackson's charitable legend as he collected the Motif Lifetime Medal of Honour.

The 21-year-old picked up the youth advocacy award over the weekend at the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and promised he would continue the King of Pop's charitable legacy.

He said: "This is a really special moment for me. My dad did some cool things, but his biggest passion was helping others. I learned how important that was from him. We called the foundation Heal LA, because the goal was to further the cause of dad's Heal the World organisation and start locally by helping out at home. John and I got together with a few of our friends at school and decided to do little things to help out. All of a sudden, it just got bigger and bigger. We were giving more and hosting more events, and all of these amazing people started helping. Let's heal LA and Heal the World."

And Prince thinks his father "would be very happy" with his charitable efforts.

He shared: "Our generation, they focus on the wrong things, like, 'Who's wearing what? Who's doing what? Who's vacationing where?' There are real problems going on in the world that can be helped not by powerful people but by everyday people who just go in and devote their time," he said at the time. "You should be decent enough to help out or want to help out your fellow man or woman."

