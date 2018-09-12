Prince Jackson vows to carry on father Michael's charity work
The 21-year-old picked up the youth advocacy award over the weekend and promised he would continue the King of Pop's charitable legacy.
The 21-year-old picked up the youth advocacy award over the weekend at the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and promised he would continue the King of Pop's charitable legacy.
He said: "This is a really special moment for me. My dad did some cool things, but his biggest passion was helping others. I learned how important that was from him. We called the foundation Heal LA, because the goal was to further the cause of dad's Heal the World organisation and start locally by helping out at home. John and I got together with a few of our friends at school and decided to do little things to help out. All of a sudden, it just got bigger and bigger. We were giving more and hosting more events, and all of these amazing people started helping. Let's heal LA and Heal the World."
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to the Motif Awards International Selection Committee & Board of Governors for this Medal of Honor. It was privilege to receive the Motif Award for Youth Advocacy at last night’s event, and to meet so many incredible people dedicated to guiding and enriching the lives of our youth. The children are our future and together we can move mountains. This is just the beginning! #MotifAwards #YouthAdvocacy #HealLA #HealtheWorld
And Prince thinks his father "would be very happy" with his charitable efforts.
He shared: "Our generation, they focus on the wrong things, like, 'Who's wearing what? Who's doing what? Who's vacationing where?' There are real problems going on in the world that can be helped not by powerful people but by everyday people who just go in and devote their time," he said at the time. "You should be decent enough to help out or want to help out your fellow man or woman."
