Outa highlights close relationship between Gigaba, Gupta family
Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee is probing the role officials played in the approvals, and why some requirements for citizenships were waived.
CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has painted a picture of connections between Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, department officials and a Gupta associate before a parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of members of the Indian family.
Gigaba signed off on at least two sets of early naturalisation applications for the family in 2015.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says that leaked emails point to a close relationship between the Gupta family and Gigaba.
Outa says it appears that Gigaba deployed two Home Affairs officials to New Delhi and Mumbai even though no vacancies existed.
Leaked emails show that regular correspondence between one of them, Gideon Christians, and Ashu Chawla, the former CEO of Gupta computer company, Sahara, dating back to 2011.
Rudie Heyneke, a portfolio manager for transport at Outa, says that Chawla requested expedited visas for himself, his family, the Guptas and work visas for ANN7 employees.
“On 13 August 2013, Chawla requested more visas. I quote from the email to Christians; ‘brother please help me, brother one more.’”
Christians received visas to Dubai for his family in 2014, paid for by the Guptas.
He’s still due to testify before the inquiry.
#GuptaCitizenship pic.twitter.com/9eVRrureSO— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) September 12, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
