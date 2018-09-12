OR Tambo airport in possession of video of assault on elderly
It’s alleged that an altercation broke out over a parking space outside the airport building on Sunday and the 71-year-old sustained serious injuries.
JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport has now confirmed it's in possession of video footage showing the assault on an elderly man who is now in a critical condition in hospital.
It’s alleged that an altercation broke out over a parking space outside the airport building on Sunday but when a security officer tried to step in, the 71-year-old had already sustained injuries which required urgent medical attention.
The airport's Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said: “Throughout the altercation, the airport security officer can be seen on the video attempting to separate the individuals and resolve the matter for the altercation which lasted for approximately four minutes.”
The police earlier confirmed they are investigating a case of assault.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
