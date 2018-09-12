Numsa wants to be part of investigation into Denel explosion
A week ago, eight workers were killed in a blast at the arms manufacturing plant in Macassar.
CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it will be writing to the Labour Department to be part of the formal inquiry into the blast at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions.
Numsa Western Cape regional secretary Vuyo Lufele says the union is recognised at Denel, nationally, and have an interest in the matter as per Section 31 and 32.
Lufele says this gives the union the right to demand that they participate in whatever inquiry or investigation which may take place at the plant to establish the cause of the blast.
“We’re committed to ensuring that this matter is not left unattended. They must be a thorough investigation to find the cause of the disaster situation of the workers at the company. Therefore, we want to be part of the investigation as we have members at Denel.”
The union adds that it’s concerned about the safety of workers at that plant and wants to know whether all safety procedures were followed.
Numsa says it demands justice and compensation for those who lost loved ones, and those who were injured in the accident.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
