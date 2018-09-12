NUM warns of imminent strike in gold sector amid wage talks
The union is currently locked in wage talks at the CCMA. It's accusing employers of negotiating in bad faith.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says a strike in the gold sector might be imminent.
The union is currently locked in wage talks at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).
It's accusing employers of negotiating in bad faith.
This comes as rival union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) threatens to cripple the industry if their demands are not met.
NUM spokesperson Luphert Chilwane says mine bosses need to come up with a better offer.
“They are enticing workers to think of a strike, [a] situation that is going to be unbearable for both parties and also the country at large.”
