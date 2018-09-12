Msimanga: About-turn on suspending Moeketsi Mosola not to please EFF

When the Tshwane Council issued a notice to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola pending the investigation, the EFF was not happy with that decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the council’s about-turn on suspending the city manager pending an investigation into the awarding of the multibillion-rand tender was not done to please the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Last month, the mayor recommended to the council that Moeketsi Mosola be suspended immediately to prevent him interfering in the investigation.

The council then issued a notice of suspension, but it’s now decided the city manager must keep his job while he is being investigated.

This led the red berets to criticise Msimanga for not consulting them and they tabled a motion of no confidence in him.

Msimanga has held onto the mayoral chains given the EFF’s motion was disallowed and they decided not to support the African National Congress’s motion.

It is two weeks later, and Msimanga who was once adamant the city manager must be suspended, has changed his mind.

“The recommendations were changed in the council in terms of the reasons that he had submitted, the council decided that we don’t see anything wrong, therefore, we will proceed with him being there.”

He says they simply tried to avoid court action that may drag the investigation.

