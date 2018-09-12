Popular Topics
Memorial service underway for 3 firemen who lost their lives in Joburg CBD fire

One of the firemen fell to his death from the 23rd floor of the government building, while the two others became trapped by flames in the building.

Some roads were closed in Johannesburg as a memorial service took place on 12 September 2018, for three firefighters who lost their lives during a blaze in the CBD. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Some roads were closed in Johannesburg as a memorial service took place on 12 September 2018, for three firefighters who lost their lives during a blaze in the CBD. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Firefighters arrived at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning for a memorial service in honour of three colleagues who lost their lives while battling a blaze in the city centre.

One of the firemen fell to his death from the 23rd floor of the government building, while the two others became trapped by flames in the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters sang and danced while waiting for the memorial service of Simphiwe Moropana, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi to get underway.

Three fire trucks are expected to drive a convoy from the arena to the Lisbon Building for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Firefighters and paramedics from across the province have been being transported by bus to give their colleagues a fitting send-off.

Johannesburg metro police, private security companies and other medical personal are also participating in today’s tributes.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

