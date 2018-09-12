Memorial service underway for 3 firemen who lost their lives in Joburg CBD fire

One of the firemen fell to his death from the 23rd floor of the government building, while the two others became trapped by flames in the building.

JOHANNESBURG – Firefighters arrived at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning for a memorial service in honour of three colleagues who lost their lives while battling a blaze in the city centre.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Firefighters sang and danced while waiting for the memorial service of Simphiwe Moropana, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi to get underway.

Three fire trucks are expected to drive a convoy from the arena to the Lisbon Building for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Firefighters and paramedics from across the province have been being transported by bus to give their colleagues a fitting send-off.

Johannesburg metro police, private security companies and other medical personal are also participating in today’s tributes.

#JoburgFire Private security and emergency service from across the provice are starting to gather for the memorial service. CE pic.twitter.com/DNnpbw3TAq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018

#JoburgFire Roads are closed around the building as the wreath laying will get underway soon. CE pic.twitter.com/gZh4IR8Hmo — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018

#JoburgFire Emergency vehicles are making their way to the site of the fire for the memorial of the fallen firefighters. CE pic.twitter.com/EwaO5v7LLY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018

