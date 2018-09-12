MDC vows not to break laws as it celebrates 19th anniversary

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party says it won’t break any laws this weekend at celebrations to mark the party’s 19th anniversary.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has threatened to have MDC leader Nelson Chamisa arrested if he stages a mock inauguration ceremony.

Chamisa’s spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda says the MDC leader will be recognised as the legitimate president by the party.

But he says that everything the party does will be within the confines of the law.

Sibanda says this will be a celebration of the MDC's 19th anniversary and the fact that the party now controls 28 out of 32 town councils.

He was reacting to warnings from top government officials against holding a mock inauguration ceremony for Chamisa, who still says he won the July polls.

Writing on Twitter, deputy information minister Energy Mutodi warned anyone bent on causing anarchy will be dealt with mercilessly.