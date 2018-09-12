-
Maritzburg dealt blow by Buchanan injury
Keagan Buchanan who recently signed for the KZN-based side during the offseason from Kaizer Chiefs has struggled with injuries in his career before and this is yet another injury blow for the 26-year-old.
JOHANNESBURG - Maritzburg United have confirmed that midfielder Keagan Buchanan will be out for several months after sustaining an ACL knee injury in training.
Buchanan who recently signed for the KZN-based side during the offseason from Kaizer Chiefs has struggled with injuries in his career before and this is yet another injury blow for the 26-year-old.
Maritzburg United head coach Fadlu Davids says losing Buchanan is a major blow for the side.
“It's a blow for us to lose him. It happened at training, [he] will have a scan today to determine the extent of the injury. But it's definitely an ACL, maybe not a complete rupture, either grade 2 or 3, which will put him out for a couple of months.”
Maritzburg are due to play table-topping Bidvest Wits at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.
