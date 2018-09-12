Manyi urged to follow procedure in terminating Afro Worldview workers’ contracts

About 300 staffers have been left without jobs at the former Gupta-owned 24-hour news channel after its contract was not renewed with MultiChoice.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union has urged Chairman of Afrotone Media Holdings Mzwanele Manyi to follow due process when terminating contracts of employees at Afro Worldview.

About 300 staffers have been left without jobs at the former Gupta-owned 24-hour news channel after its contract was not renewed with MultiChoice.

The union says it has requested its legal team to deal with the termination process on behalf of its members.

Spokesperson Aubrey Tshabalala says: “If Afro Worldview wants to engage them on the issue of retrenchment, they first have to consult the union so we can present them legally and we present them in as far as labour issues are concerned.”