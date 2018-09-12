Many WC communities under siege from gang violence, crime stats reveal
Of the 973 murders recorded, 808 of those were reported in the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Near 1,000 people died in gang violence nationwide over the past financial year.
Many communities remain under siege from gang violence.
Forty-five percent of murders in the Cape occurred in the 26 policing precincts identified by the Community Safety Department as being the hardest hit by gang violence.
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says: "Currently, there’s no containment of the drug and gang situation in the Western Cape. There’s no elite specialised force."
Police stations in the Western Cape continue to be burdened with the most murder investigations in South Africa.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Tuesday released the 2017/18 crime figures showing the national murder rate has increased by almost 7%, which translates to 57 murders a day.
The latest crime statistics show that detectives in Nyanga investigate 308 murders a year on average. This was 27 more than the previous financial year.
Kraaifontein recorded the biggest jump with a staggering 31% increase in murders.
Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
