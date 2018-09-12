Popular Topics
Manenberg boy (7) wounded in gang shooting

Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says the little boy suffered organ damage in the shooting.

Picture: EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old Manenberg boy was wounded in a gang shooting on Monday.

Another man was shot and wounded, and a suspected gang member was also killed.

Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says that the little boy suffered organ damage in the shooting.

“Following the incident, and when they were taken to a hospital a lot of gunfire was heard. Most people are fearful that we’re going to have an escalation in the gang fight.”

Pascoe says she does not believe the latest crime stats are a true reflection of just how bad the situation is, in reality, in many communities.

“If we, as the people on the ground, were to have an input, the figures would be far more. The Police Minister [Bheki Cele] must bow his head in shame because he misled our people.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released the crime statistics for the 2017/2018 financial year. He revealed that 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in SA each day. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

