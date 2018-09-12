Manenberg boy (7) wounded in gang shooting
Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says the little boy suffered organ damage in the shooting.
CAPE TOWN - A seven-year-old Manenberg boy was wounded in a gang shooting on Monday.
Another man was shot and wounded, and a suspected gang member was also killed.
Community leader Roegshanda Pascoe says that the little boy suffered organ damage in the shooting.
“Following the incident, and when they were taken to a hospital a lot of gunfire was heard. Most people are fearful that we’re going to have an escalation in the gang fight.”
Pascoe says she does not believe the latest crime stats are a true reflection of just how bad the situation is, in reality, in many communities.
“If we, as the people on the ground, were to have an input, the figures would be far more. The Police Minister [Bheki Cele] must bow his head in shame because he misled our people.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
'Sunday Times' accepts apology from ANCWL’s Matuba over gun pic
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.