Maimane not satisfied with Ramaphosa’s explanation on Eskom loan

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says he isn’t satisfied with President Cyril Ramaphosa's explanation on Eskom’s R33 billion loan from China.

Ramaphosa gave details around the deal on Tuesday while answering questions in the National Council of Provinces.

He told the House that Eskom wouldn’t make the terms of the agreement public as it contains information that could put it at a disadvantage when negotiating in the market.

Maimane has applied for the release of the information on the deal through the Protection of Personal Information Act.

“I think he must explain to the people of this country why public money must be subjected to confidentiality. Eskom is involved in state capture, where the Guptas and the ANC made their profits.

“So, how do we sit in South Africa today, continue to ask for public money to also be treated be treated with confidentiality.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)