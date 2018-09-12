Mabuza put on spot over Bosasa scandal involving MPs
It's alleged several of MPs have benefited from security systems installed at their homes by Bosasa, a company which receives billions of rands worth of tenders from the government.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has been put on the spot over a security company scandal involving Members of Parliament.
He has been answering questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
It's alleged several of them, including ministers, have benefited from security systems installed at their homes by Bosasa, a company which receives billions of rands worth of tenders from the government.
Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen said he actually wanted to know whether Mabuza had anything to do with a secret meeting in Durban to discuss an alleged plot to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa.
But since he had to stick to the rules and ask a question related to financial mismanagement in government, instead Stenhouse questioned why the government has been silent on the revelations related to Bosasa.
“I take it those were the allegations, now the necessary thing to do is for those who are alleging to report these cases. It’s a good thing to do so, we don’t just talk.”
Deputy Justice Minister Thabang Makwetla and justice committee chairperson Vincent Smith have confirmed some of the claims as they relate to them.
WATCH: David Mabuza Q&A in Parliament
