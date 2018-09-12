Mabuza: Govt to host national gender summit
Deputy President David Mabuza says #TheTotalShutdown movement’s call for a national gender summit has been heard.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza says the government has agreed to a national gender summit to urgently deal with the scourge of violence against women.
He has been answering questions from members of Parliament in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.
A commitment to announce the dates of a national gender summit before 30 August this year was among 29 demands #TheTotalShutdown movement handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.
Thousands of women across the country took to the streets across the country on 1 August, calling for action against gender-based violence.
The latest crime statistics released this week showed that the number of women murdered increased by 11%, with nearly 3,000 being killed in 2017/18.
“As government, we’ve agreed that this national gender summit will take place soon to forge consensus on approaches to effectively and urgently deal with the crisis of gender-based violence, discrimination against women and gender disparities.”
Mabuza says patriarchy lies at the root of the problem and that men need to confront themselves.
He acknowledged government's failure to address the crisis.
“Activism by women highlights the need for us as government to reflect on and acknowledge our shortcomings in adequately affording protection to so many women of this country.”
WATCH: David Mabuza Q&A in Parliament
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
