Liverpool's Keita admits it will take time to be at his best
The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to start this weekend's match with Tottenham Hotspur despite being left on the bench for Liverpool's previous clash with Leicester City.
LONDON - Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita says it will take time to justify the £52 million fee the club paid for the Guinea international.
The 23-year-old, who is expected to start this weekend's match with Tottenham Hotspur despite being left on the bench for Liverpool's previous clash with Leicester City, told the Liverpool club magazine that having come from the Bundesliga it is only normal that it is taking him time to acclimatise to the Premier League.
Keita was snapped up by Liverpool last year from RB Leipzig but with the condition he remained with the German side until this season.
"I've been told by many people that a lot of overseas players come into the Premier League and they take time to integrate, depending on the circumstances," he said.
"So playing in the Premier League can be difficult, but I am very motivated to play here, not just for myself and my teammates, but for the club.
"Everybody around me has been very supportive towards me so I am certainly giving everything I can to get settled into the team quickly."
Keita, who has a lot of added pressure on him as he is the most expensive midfielder ever signed by the club, says his attitude has always been to push to improve no matter the plaudits he receives for his performances.
"I'm the kind of person who thinks that if I score eight goals in one season my objective must be to score nine goals in the following season," he said.
"That's the kind of mentality I have.
"The Premier League is different to other leagues where I have played and everybody knows it is very tough, but I will do my best to beat my own personal records, I'm very motivated."
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
Vettel takes aim at Hamilton with Singapore sling
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
Sunette Viljoen: When will I get paid Minister Mbalula?
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
Kaizer Chiefs found guilty of Moses Mabhida fan violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.