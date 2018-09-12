[LISTEN] What makes a pair of sneakers desirable?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bruce Whitfield speaks to co-founder and director at Sneaker Exchange Expo, Tebogo Mogola, about the science of sneakerheads and the idea of buying and selling sneakers that grow in value.
JOHANNESBURG - Sneaker culture is huge around the world.
Transparency Market Research expects the market for sneakers to be worth R2.9 trillion by 2020.
Sneaker culture, once underground, is now utterly mainstream.
The first sneaker - a leather running shoe with spikes - hit the market in the 1860s.
For more information listen to the audio above.
