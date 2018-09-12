Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Reflecting on Steve Biko’s legacy

| Talk Radio 702's Clement Manyathela spoke to the founder and executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, Nkosinathi Biko, about Biko’s legacy.

JOHANNESBURG – Wednesday marks 41 years since Steve Biko, the father of the Black Consciousness Movement and anti-apartheid struggle hero, was murdered by apartheid police while in custody.

Biko was just 31-years-old when he died.

Talk Radio 702's Clement Manyathela spoke to the founder and executive trustee of the Steve Biko Foundation, Nkosinathi Biko, about Biko’s legacy.

“It is an amazing contribution, particularly by someone who was 31 years at the time of his death. Forty-one years thereafter continuing to be inspired by him. He seems to have made the correct choices with his life of significance and indeed his memory is alive throughout South Africa.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

