Go

[LISTEN] Grassy Park CPF calls for total ban of toy gun replicas

| CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews the spokesperson for the Grassy Park forum, Phillip Bam.

CAPE TOWN - The Grassy Park community policing forum (CPF) is calling for toy guns that are replicas of the real deal to be outlawed.

Spokesperson for the forum Phillip Bam says these replicas perpetuate the culture of violence in their community.

He says: "Children need to be taught from a young age not to play with guns, like they are taught not to play with fire".

"It is very scary when you go out of the house and you find these youngsters running around with these life-size looking guns."

Concerns were raised after criminals used toy guns to intimidate residents.

Listen to the audio above for more.

