Lesufi launches investigation after death of 2 Katlehong pupils
The two boys, aged five and 10, were taken to a nearby clinic on Tuesday after complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting. The two brothers later died in hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has instituted a forensic investigation after two siblings died in Katlehong, allegedly from food poisoning.
The two boys, aged five and 10, were taken to a nearby clinic on Tuesday after complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting. The two brothers later died in hospital.
A third sibling is still being treated in a hospital for similar symptoms.
Lesufi visited the Kumalo Primary School and the family on the East Rand on Wednesday.
The mother of the three boys says they fell ill after she made them food that a tenant had given her shortly before taking them to school on Tuesday.
Deepest condolences to the bereaved family our thoughts are with you during this difficult time @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/T1WloUzL1W— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) September 11, 2018
(Part 1) MEC @Lesufi expresses condolences pic.twitter.com/gw7f4Yyr2k— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) September 12, 2018
Lesufi says they don’t want to speculate on the cause of death.
“What’s very important at the moment is to establish the cause and who’s responsible from either side; the school or the family.”
[Part 2] MEC @Lesufi expresses condolences pic.twitter.com/R7i8BckGOI— Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) September 12, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Outa highlights close relationship between Gigaba, Gupta family
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Vaal Dam level continues to fall - DWS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.