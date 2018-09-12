Popular Topics
Lesufi launches investigation after death of 2 Katlehong pupils

The two boys, aged five and 10, were taken to a nearby clinic on Tuesday after complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting. The two brothers later died in hospital.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has instituted a forensic investigation after two siblings died in Katlehong, allegedly from food poisoning.

The two boys, aged five and 10, were taken to a nearby clinic on Tuesday after complaining of stomach cramps and vomiting. The two brothers later died in hospital.

A third sibling is still being treated in a hospital for similar symptoms.

Lesufi visited the Kumalo Primary School and the family on the East Rand on Wednesday.

The mother of the three boys says they fell ill after she made them food that a tenant had given her shortly before taking them to school on Tuesday.

Lesufi says they don’t want to speculate on the cause of death.

“What’s very important at the moment is to establish the cause and who’s responsible from either side; the school or the family.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

