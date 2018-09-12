Popular Topics
'Land expropriation will happen in very responsible way'

The Democratic Alliance's David Maynier asked David Mabuza what he would be doing to withdraw or abandon what he called government's 'reckless' policies.

FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Deputy President David Mabuza answering questions from Members of Parliament in the National Assembly. Picture: GCIS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has dismissed claims that government's policy on land expropriation is jeopardising the economy.

Mabuza was responding to questions in the National Assembly about the country's economy and the current technical recession.

Opposition Members of Parliament quizzed Mabuza on government's economic policies and the lack of economic growth.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s David Maynier asked Mabuza what he would be doing to withdraw or abandon what he called government's “reckless” policies.

“As government, it is our responsibility to respond to the situation, but I want to dismiss the fact that land expropriation accounts for this situation or is scaring investors. I don’t agree. Land expropriation will happen in a very responsible way.”

WATCH: David Mabuza Q&A in Parliament

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

