Katlehong mother demands answers after death of 2 boys

KATLEHONG - A mother is demanding answers after two of her children died in Katlehong on the East Rand allegedly from food poisoning.

The two boys were rushed from the Kumalo Primary School to the local clinic on Tuesday after suffering from stomach cramps and vomiting.

A third sibling is being treated in hospital for similar symptoms.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the family and the affected school earlier on Wednesday where he announced he's ordered a forensic investigation.

An emotional Phumzile Mabata says her children woke up well and healthy on Tuesday morning.

However, she says a tenant that has lived with the family for several years offered to give them food just before her children went to school.

“He asked me if he could give them food because he normally gives them something to eat and I took it.”

She says things took a turn for the worst when her youngest son who was five years old started complaining that his stomach was sore.

“He shouted and said he feels constipated and weak and asked me to take him to bed.”

Teachers from the Kumalo Primary School notified her that her other two sons were also suffering from stomach cramps.

The 10-year-old and his five-year-old brother died in hospital.

