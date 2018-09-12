JHB teachers accused of assaulting pupil due in court

The police's Kay Makhubele says the educators were arrested on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg teachers accused of assaulting a high school pupil are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

In a video filmed by a pupil at the Eagle Christian Academy in Randburg, one of the teachers is seen holding the student down, while the other repeatedly hits him with a stick.

The pupil's mother says the altercation between her son and the teachers began when he was allegedly wrongly accused of throwing a shoe through a window last week.

She says after the assault, he was sent home in a taxi by the school's principal without receiving any medical attention.

The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

The Eagle Christian Academy has been unavailable for comment.

