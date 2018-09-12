JHB teachers accused of assaulting pupil due in court
The police's Kay Makhubele says the educators were arrested on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Two Johannesburg teachers accused of assaulting a high school pupil are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
In a video filmed by a pupil at the Eagle Christian Academy in Randburg, one of the teachers is seen holding the student down, while the other repeatedly hits him with a stick.
The police's Kay Makhubele says the educators were arrested on Monday.
The pupil's mother says the altercation between her son and the teachers began when he was allegedly wrongly accused of throwing a shoe through a window last week.
She says after the assault, he was sent home in a taxi by the school's principal without receiving any medical attention.
The Gauteng Education Department has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.
The Eagle Christian Academy has been unavailable for comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
'Sunday Times' accepts apology from ANCWL’s Matuba over gun pic
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.