ISS calls for violence prevention programmes in KZN
Out of the 20,336 people who were murdered nationwide, KwaZulu-Natal tops the list with 4,382 murders in the last year.
On Tuesday Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that 57 people are killed every day in South Africa, most of whom were women and children in the 2017/2018 financial year.
Now the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) says that government needs to invest in violence prevention programmes after KwaZulu-Natal was found to contribute the most to murders across the country.
Lizette Lancaster, from the ISS, says contact crimes are disproportionately located and most of the time it is in densely populated areas where interpersonal conflict is likely to happen.
She says in KZN, police precincts in Umlazi and Inanda are in the top five for the highest number of murder recorded across the country.
“Some of the murders are the result of other types of conflict, such as taxi and political violence, vigilantism and gang violence. What is interesting of the 32 cases police reported for political violence, 30 of these took place in KwaZulu-Natal.”
At this stage, Lancaster says it’s not easy to conclude whether unique provincial factors, such as taxi violence and political killings, are to blame for the province being the deadliest.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
