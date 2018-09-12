ISS backs new police leadership to turn tide on crime
The Institute for Security Studies Gareth Nerwhams says the new police leadership has conceded there are problems and are working to fix them.
PRETORIA – While there’s been widespread condemnation of the crime stats released on Tuesday, there is hope the new police leadership can turn the ship around.
The Police Ministry released the figures in Parliament on Tuesday which revealed increases in murder, attempted murder, rape as well as aggravated robberies.
Both the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) say more needs to be done to halt the rise in crime particularly violent crime.
Lobby group AfriForum has called for a complete restructuring of the police service and for better co-operation with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
But the Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Nerwhams says the new police leadership has conceded there are problems and are working to fix them.
“Under this new leadership, they’ve engaged with other problems at hand, so that for me shows good signs.”
More than 20,000 people were murdered in the last financial year.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
