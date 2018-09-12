Popular Topics
ISS backs new police leadership to turn tide on crime

The Institute for Security Studies Gareth Nerwhams says the new police leadership has conceded there are problems and are working to fix them.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele briefs the media following the presentation to the Portfolio Committee on Police on the 2017/2018 crime statistics. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter
27 minutes ago

PRETORIA – While there’s been widespread condemnation of the crime stats released on Tuesday, there is hope the new police leadership can turn the ship around.

The Police Ministry released the figures in Parliament on Tuesday which revealed increases in murder, attempted murder, rape as well as aggravated robberies.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has released the crime statistics for the 2017/2018 financial year. He revealed that 20,336 murders were recorded nationally, which means that 57 people are killed in SA each day. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Both the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) say more needs to be done to halt the rise in crime particularly violent crime.

Lobby group AfriForum has called for a complete restructuring of the police service and for better co-operation with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

But the Institute for Security Studies' Gareth Nerwhams says the new police leadership has conceded there are problems and are working to fix them.

“Under this new leadership, they’ve engaged with other problems at hand, so that for me shows good signs.”

More than 20,000 people were murdered in the last financial year.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

