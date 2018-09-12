Ipid wants to make submissions to Zondo commission

Ipid head Robert McBride they will now try to combine their efforts with the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies in the process of preparing their submission.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will approach the Zondo commission into state capture to make its own submission.

Ipid head Robert McBride made the announcement in Parliament on Wednesday.

McBride was briefing the police portfolio committee on some of Ipid’s high profile cases.

He says Ipid was one of the first victims of state capture.

McBride says they will now try to combine their efforts with the Hawks and other law enforcement agencies in the process of preparing their submission.

“As honourable chairperson might be aware, we are preparing as Ipid to make submissions to the Zondo commission of inquiry on state capture - being one of the first victims of state capture.

“We were also the first department to expose [and] call it out. What makes our submissions quite easy is that we have a range of evidence in the form of case studies to support our contentions.”

He says the police watchdog has a number of cases of victimisation of state agents, including Ipid, aimed at trying to scupper investigations.

