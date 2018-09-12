'Indian nationals at defunct ANN7 were granted intra-company work visas'
Jackson Mckay was testifying before a parliamentary committee investigating the naturalisation of Gupta family members.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Home Affairs says it could take up to three months to verify what type of visas were issued to all Indian nationals who worked at Gupta-owned companies in South Africa.
A deputy director general in the department says its record-keeping system does not make it possible to immediately verify who was employed at the various companies.
He says Indian nationals who worked at the now-defunct ANN7 television station, were granted intra-company work visas since they were already employees of Infinity Media in India when they were needed to set up the television station in South Africa.
But he says records will have to be checked at South Africa's high commission in India to determine which Gupta companies all visa holders worked for in South Africa.
Mckay said: “There’s quite a lot of Gupta-related companies… which I don’t know. I’ll have to go and check all related companies to the Guptas and we’ll have to go through all the manual records and be able to draw what is there.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
