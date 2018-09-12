I was called N-word, says ‘Moonlight’ director Barry Jenkins
Jenkins, whose film ‘Moonlight’ won the Best Picture Oscar in 2017, is showing his latest film ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ at the Toronto Film Festival.
TORONTO - Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins says it’s important to keep speaking out when racism happens.
Jenkins, whose film Moonlight won the Best Picture Oscar in 2017, is showing his latest film “If Beale Street Could Talk” at the Toronto Film Festival.
While taking part in the question and answer at the Toronto Film Festival about his movie, If Beale Street Could Talk, based on a James Baldwin book, Jenkins relayed an experience he had while promoting his Oscar-winning work, Moonlight.
He was called the N-word by a driver sent to pick him up during an award season party.
“So, if it happened to me, it can happen to anyone. We must tell these sad stories.”
Jenkins says his latest film is a companion piece to Moonlight.
WATCH: If Beale Street Could Talk Teaser | Trailer
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
