Home Affairs DDG McKay denies meeting Guptas
Jackson McKay says he's also never had dealings with Ashu Chawla who facilitated many of the applications for work visas for employees at Gupta-linked companies.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Deputy Director General of Immigration Jackson McKay says he's never met any of the Guptas nor played any role in their naturalisation applications.
McKay has told Parliament's Home Affairs committee that he's also never had dealings with Ashu Chawla, a former Sahara Computers COO, who facilitated many of the applications for work visas for employees at Gupta-linked companies.
“I do not deal with naturalisation, it is a civics issue and not an immigration issue. So, I would not have dealt with it. I have not dealt with the naturalisation of the Gupta brothers.”
The committee has been probing the naturalisation of the Gupta family.
McKay says a raid conducted at the now-defunct ANN7 television station in 2013 revealed that 31 Indian nationals had intra-company visas; meaning they were already employed by the Infinity Media company in India before they came to South Africa.
Nine were on 30-day visitor visas for business meetings.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
