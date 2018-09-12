Hawks seize Mandrax worth over R1m near CT International Airport

Twenty-four thousand tablets were found in an abandoned vehicle parked near a local hotel at the airport on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks officers recovered Mandrax tablets worth over a million rand near the Cape Town International Airport.

Arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation.

“The vehicle and the drugs have been seized for further investigations and arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation,“ says Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

#sapsHQ Cape Town: A joint #Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)

and Crime Intelligence disruptive op yesterday morning led to the

recovery of 24 000 Mandrax tablets valued at just over R1 MIL, found in an abandoned vehicle. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/K1JVXrjBxc pic.twitter.com/TqofiPXkkp — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2018

