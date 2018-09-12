Popular Topics
Hawks seize Mandrax worth over R1m near CT International Airport

Twenty-four thousand tablets were found in an abandoned vehicle parked near a local hotel at the airport on Monday.

The mandrax tablets found in an abandoned vehicle on 11 September 2018 near Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
The mandrax tablets found in an abandoned vehicle on 11 September 2018 near Cape Town International Airport. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hawks officers recovered Mandrax tablets worth over a million rand near the Cape Town International Airport.

Twenty-four thousand tablets were found in an abandoned vehicle parked near a local hotel at the airport on Monday.

Arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation.

“The vehicle and the drugs have been seized for further investigations and arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation,“ says Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

