Hawks seize Mandrax worth over R1m near CT International Airport
Twenty-four thousand tablets were found in an abandoned vehicle parked near a local hotel at the airport on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Hawks officers recovered Mandrax tablets worth over a million rand near the Cape Town International Airport.
Twenty-four thousand tablets were found in an abandoned vehicle parked near a local hotel at the airport on Monday.
Arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation.
“The vehicle and the drugs have been seized for further investigations and arrests are expected to be made pending the ongoing investigation,“ says Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.
#sapsHQ Cape Town: A joint #Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) September 12, 2018
and Crime Intelligence disruptive op yesterday morning led to the
recovery of 24 000 Mandrax tablets valued at just over R1 MIL, found in an abandoned vehicle. #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/K1JVXrjBxc pic.twitter.com/TqofiPXkkp
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
