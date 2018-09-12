NW Education: We were unaware of promises by Gupta companies

The Guptas reportedly promised to make investments at 75 North West schools and even support a feeding scheme to the value of a million rand.

CAPE TOWN - The North West Education Department says it was unaware of promises of donations or investments made to schools in the province by Gupta-owned companies until it was alerted by Parliament.

The Home Affairs portfolio committee is on Wednesday probing matters related to approvals for the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

They apparently promised social investment to support their application for naturalisation under exceptional circumstances.

However, MEC Jonas Lehari says other than some sporting equipment no substantial investment was made.

But Parliament heard that only around 33 schools received items such as sporting equipment.

Lehari says some schools in the Rustenburg area received art materials in the run-up to the family’s controversial Sun City wedding.

“So, they go to a school, they ask learners to design an invitation card and the best design card was used to invite people to the wedding…. But I never attended that wedding.”

Schools received small amounts of money as prizes.

Head of Department Stephinah Semaswe says principals never reported any of their correspondence with Gupta-linked companies to the department.

And that in her view, no donations were made by the Gupta family - rather schools only received tokens of appreciation.

#GuptaNaturalisation Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee calling witnesses today at its inquiry on the naturalisation of the Gupta family. This is the list of witnesses. LD pic.twitter.com/G0L0ApMyzV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018

