NW Education: We were unaware of promises by Gupta companies
The Guptas reportedly promised to make investments at 75 North West schools and even support a feeding scheme to the value of a million rand.
CAPE TOWN - The North West Education Department says it was unaware of promises of donations or investments made to schools in the province by Gupta-owned companies until it was alerted by Parliament.
The Home Affairs portfolio committee is on Wednesday probing matters related to approvals for the naturalisation of the Gupta family.
They apparently promised social investment to support their application for naturalisation under exceptional circumstances.
However, MEC Jonas Lehari says other than some sporting equipment no substantial investment was made.
The Guptas reportedly promised to make investments at 75 North West schools and even support a feeding scheme to the value of a million rand.
But Parliament heard that only around 33 schools received items such as sporting equipment.
Lehari says some schools in the Rustenburg area received art materials in the run-up to the family’s controversial Sun City wedding.
“So, they go to a school, they ask learners to design an invitation card and the best design card was used to invite people to the wedding…. But I never attended that wedding.”
Schools received small amounts of money as prizes.
Head of Department Stephinah Semaswe says principals never reported any of their correspondence with Gupta-linked companies to the department.
And that in her view, no donations were made by the Gupta family - rather schools only received tokens of appreciation.
#GuptaNaturalisation Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee calling witnesses today at its inquiry on the naturalisation of the Gupta family. This is the list of witnesses. LD pic.twitter.com/G0L0ApMyzV— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Pensioner assaulted at OR Tambo International Airport in critical condition
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Ramaphosa defends Gordhan against EFF’s 'reign of terror' claims
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
Outa highlights close relationship between Gigaba, Gupta family
-
Vaal Dam level continues to fall - DWS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.