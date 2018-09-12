Gupta naturalisation inquiry to go as far back as 1993
Former and current Home Affairs officials who were central to granting visas and work permits to the family’s associates and employees are due to testify.
CAPE TOWN - A parliamentary inquiry into the naturalisation of the Gupta family has entered its second phase with witnesses being called on Wednesday to explain the circumstances under which family members were granted South African citizenship.
Chairperson of Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee Patrick Chauke says the first phase of the investigation has highlighted the need to broaden the scope of the inquiry beyond the family of Ajay Gupta.
His family’s application was originally rejected because they had not been in the country long enough.
It was approved on appeal, but Ajay Gupta refused to denounce his Indian citizenship.
“The inquiry will not only focus on naturalisation but also on when did the Gupta family members arrive in South Africa. So, it will take us back to 1993. We’re going to be dealing with the first person that entered the country during that year,” says Chauke.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is first to make a presentation to the inquiry from information contained in the so-called Gupta leaks emails.
WATCH: Gupta naturalisation inquiry resumes in Parliament
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
