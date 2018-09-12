Gupta naturalisation inquiry set to begin in Parliament
Among the witnesses to appear are Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.
CAPE TOWN - An investigation into the early naturalisation of the Gupta family is set to begin in Parliament on Wednesday.
The Home Affairs committee was instructed by the House chairperson more than a year ago to investigate aspects of state capture.
But the process has only in recent weeks, gained momentum.
Among the witnesses to appear are Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.
The committee wants to establish how four members of Ajay Gupta’s family acquired early naturalisation when his wife and mother did not meet the requirements.
Gupta did not receive South African citizenship, withdrawing himself from the family application after they were approved.
His brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta also received naturalisation certificates in 2002 and 2006 respectively.
Over the next two days, the committee is to hear testimony from Home Affairs officials who made decisions related to the naturalisation applications.
It also wants to hear from the North West MEC for Education on investments made by Gupta companies at schools in the province.
WATCH: Ajay and Atul Gupta are not South African citizens - Gigaba
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] JHB hero biker foils smash and grab in peak hour traffic
-
Firebrand Malema vows to fight for land revolution in South Africa
-
Ramaphosa: No reason to impose sanctions on SA over land reform
-
[EXCLUSIVE] Matuba apologises to ‘Sunday Times’ journalist over gun picture
-
Some ANC branches intend challenging December conference outcome - Magashule
-
#CrimeStats: SA murder rate by the numbers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.