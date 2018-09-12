Gupta naturalisation inquiry set to begin in Parliament

Among the witnesses to appear are Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and former Director-General Mkuseli Apleni.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into the early naturalisation of the Gupta family is set to begin in Parliament on Wednesday.

The Home Affairs committee was instructed by the House chairperson more than a year ago to investigate aspects of state capture.

But the process has only in recent weeks, gained momentum.

The committee wants to establish how four members of Ajay Gupta’s family acquired early naturalisation when his wife and mother did not meet the requirements.

Gupta did not receive South African citizenship, withdrawing himself from the family application after they were approved.

His brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta also received naturalisation certificates in 2002 and 2006 respectively.

Over the next two days, the committee is to hear testimony from Home Affairs officials who made decisions related to the naturalisation applications.

It also wants to hear from the North West MEC for Education on investments made by Gupta companies at schools in the province.

