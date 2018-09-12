GED appoints team to probe circumstances around siblings' death

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

GED appoints team to probe circumstances around siblings' death

The department says so far it’s received contradicting statements from both the school and the family.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it has appointed an independent team to establish what caused the death of two siblings who fell ill at school.

The department says that so far it has received contradicting statements from both the school and the family.

The two brothers, aged 7 and 10, were taken by a teacher from the Kumalo Primary School to a local clinic on Tuesday after they showed signs of illness.

It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.

They died at the clinic a short while later.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says: "I’ve immediately commissioned an independent team to investigate this matter because I’ve received contradictory statements from both the school and the family.

"And I really feel that it would be ideal to have an independent team that can trace this matter even though the school briefed me."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA