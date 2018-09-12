GED appoints team to probe circumstances around siblings' death
The department says so far it’s received contradicting statements from both the school and the family.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it has appointed an independent team to establish what caused the death of two siblings who fell ill at school.
The two brothers, aged 7 and 10, were taken by a teacher from the Kumalo Primary School to a local clinic on Tuesday after they showed signs of illness.
It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.
They died at the clinic a short while later.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says: "I’ve immediately commissioned an independent team to investigate this matter because I’ve received contradictory statements from both the school and the family.
"And I really feel that it would be ideal to have an independent team that can trace this matter even though the school briefed me."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
