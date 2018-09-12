GED appoints team to probe circumstances around siblings' death

The department says so far it’s received contradicting statements from both the school and the family.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it has appointed an independent team to establish what caused the death of two siblings who fell ill at school.

The department says that so far it has received contradicting statements from both the school and the family.

The two brothers, aged 7 and 10, were taken by a teacher from the Kumalo Primary School to a local clinic on Tuesday after they showed signs of illness.

It’s understood the children had suffered stomach cramps and were vomiting.

They died at the clinic a short while later.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says: "I’ve immediately commissioned an independent team to investigate this matter because I’ve received contradictory statements from both the school and the family.

"And I really feel that it would be ideal to have an independent team that can trace this matter even though the school briefed me."

