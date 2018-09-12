[GALLERY] JHB firefighters bid farewell to 3 fallen colleagues
Christa Eybers | Members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services, metro police, paramedics and various private and public sector security companies gathered at the Bank of Lisbon building to honour the lives of three fighters who died while battling a blaze in the city centre.
