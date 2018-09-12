Former President Jacob Zuma to continue earning R2.98m a year

The approval of the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers means Zuma will continue to earn 100% of his salary of R2.98 million a year.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly has agreed to former President Jacob Zuma’s pension and medical aid package, in spite of a fierce pushback from opposition parties.

The decision went 197 votes in favour and 95 against, with no abstentions.

African National Congress (ANC) MPs were under a three-line whip and were called from committee meetings for the vote.

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen told the House the people of South Africa had paid enough.

“This is a constitutional delinquent who compromised not only this Parliament but compromised the office of the Presidency and the Constitution of the Republic. Haven’t we paid enough? We built a retirement village for Mr Zuma at Nkandla.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters said under Zuma’s tenure, the country sank to levels “never thought possible.”

“Stealing became the norm and corruption was institutionalised. As the Zondo Commission is beginning to show, there isn’t any sphere of society Zuma’s corrosive influence didn’t touch.”

Like the ANC, the Inkatha Freedom Party supported the move, saying Zuma should not be denied a pension without due process being followed and that the office of the President should be respected.