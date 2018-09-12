'Foreign nationals need to be protected by police'

Some homeowners in Klerksdorp, North West, have come to the defence of foreign nationals, saying they are not involved in illegal activities.

They say these foreigner nationals need to be protected by the police and it’s unfair to generalise that they are all criminals.

A taxi driver and a Zimbabwean national were killed this week during attacks against foreigner nationals.

Several properties were torched, with taxi drivers claiming these buildings were drug dens and brothels.

One woman’s property was torched as she had rented out some back rooms to foreigner nationals.

“First, they carried my things out then they burnt the building. What do you call that? If you want to burn my place, do so. But don’t take my stuff.”

She says this was just an attack on foreigner nationals because her tenants are not criminals.

“Now they say it’s about the Gerries? But let me tell you the Gerries are not so bad.”

She says she does not have the money to fix the property and that her small tuckshop does not generate enough to live on.

Twelve people facing various charges have appeared in court and were granted bail.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)