Fifa clears Chiefs' Dax to play
Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung says they are vindicated by Fifa's decision and can't wait to see the player in action for the team.
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that football governing body Fifa has cleared Madagascan attacking midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana to play for his new club.
Fifa's Players Status Committee ruled in the Glamour Boys' favour after his Madagascan club Fosa Juniors had claimed that Dax still had a professional contract with the midfielder while Chiefs argued that the contract was an amateur one and they were free to sign him.
Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung says they are vindicated by Fifa's decision and can't wait to see the player in action for the team.
“We feel vindicated and are happy the matter has been resolved. What’s important for us is that the player can now focus on his football and doing well for us,”
Dax will wear the number 6 jersey for the club.
Player Updates: "Dax" cleared to play. More info: https://t.co/ektYRGBARu #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/hGVqVhoc38— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 12, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
[OPINION] Why Serena Williams’ fight should make us all feel uncomfortable
-
Vettel takes aim at Hamilton with Singapore sling
-
Kaizer Chiefs found guilty of Moses Mabhida fan violence
-
[CARTOON] Upset? Couldn't Be More Serena!
-
‘I was born to do this’ – Semenya boldly shines in new Nike ad
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.