Fifa clears Chiefs' Dax to play

Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung says they are vindicated by Fifa's decision and can't wait to see the player in action for the team.

Kaizer Chiefs' Andriamirado Andrianarimanana. Picture: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that football governing body Fifa has cleared Madagascan attacking midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana to play for his new club.

Fifa's Players Status Committee ruled in the Glamour Boys' favour after his Madagascan club Fosa Juniors had claimed that Dax still had a professional contract with the midfielder while Chiefs argued that the contract was an amateur one and they were free to sign him.

Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung says they are vindicated by Fifa's decision and can't wait to see the player in action for the team.

“We feel vindicated and are happy the matter has been resolved. What’s important for us is that the player can now focus on his football and doing well for us,”

Dax will wear the number 6 jersey for the club.

