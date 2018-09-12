Fallen Joburg firefighters to be honoured

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi and Simphiwe Moropana braved a raging inferno at a government building last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Johannesburg Emergency Services, Metro Police and paramedics will on Wednesday morning gather to honour the lives of three fighters who died while battling a blaze in the city centre.

Mduduzi Ndlovu, Khathutshelo Muedi and Simphiwe Moropana died while battling a fire at a Johannesburg building. Picture: @CityofJoburgEMS/Twitter.

Moropana fell to his death, while Ndlovu and Muedi were trapped in the building.

They lost their loved ones in one of the most harrowing incidents to befall emergency services.

Since then, there’s been an outpouring of love and messages of support for the families, and on Wednesday the men’s colleagues will pay their respects at the site of their last battle.

Hundreds of emergency workers and some law enforcement officers will form a guard of honour in the street leading to the Lisbon building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Today the City of Johannesburg lost three brave firefighters in a fire that engulfed the Provincial Health Department Building in the Inner City of Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/YhKcmMp1oi — Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 5, 2018

At the same time, traffic will be affected in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday morning, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place in honour of the three firefighters.

Roads around the Bank of Lisbon building will be closed between 9.30am and 11am.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minaar says: “Commissioner Street will be blocked at Pixley Ka Seme Street, Albertina Sisulu Road at Ntemi Piliso Street. Metro Police officers will be on duty to divert traffic at the road closures and on the side roads. Motorists can make use of Rissik Street and Ntemi Piliso Street as alternative routes.”

