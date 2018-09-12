Eskom to start power interruptions in Dihlabeng Municipality

#RandReport: Rand firmer on positive retail data; stocks fall
Business
The utility informed the municipality that it will cut supply from 3 October due to its escalating debt.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it’s been left with no choice but to interrupt power to the Dihlabeng Municipality.
The utility informed the municipality that it will cut supply from 3 October due to its escalating debt.
Areas affected include Bethlehem, Paul Roux, Rosendal and Fouriesburg.
Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “There’s some in the Eastern Cape, in the Free State and on 18 September there are scheduled interruptions for two municipalities in the Northern Cape. In the North West there’s also a municipality that has planned interruptions.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.