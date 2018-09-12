Eskom to start power interruptions in Dihlabeng Municipality

The utility informed the municipality that it will cut supply from 3 October due to its escalating debt.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom says it’s been left with no choice but to interrupt power to the Dihlabeng Municipality.

Areas affected include Bethlehem, Paul Roux, Rosendal and Fouriesburg.

Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “There’s some in the Eastern Cape, in the Free State and on 18 September there are scheduled interruptions for two municipalities in the Northern Cape. In the North West there’s also a municipality that has planned interruptions.”