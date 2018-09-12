Emotional scenes at JHB firemen’s memorial service
The firemen lost their lives exactly a week ago when an inferno engulfed the top floors of the Lisbon Bank building in the CBD.
JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters and emergency personnel are at the Ellis Park Arena where the official memorial service is now underway for their three colleagues who died trying to extinguish the blaze at the Lisbon Bank building.
It’s since emerged the structure failed to meet safety standards.
WATCH: Memorial service for firefighters killed in CBD fire
Earlier, mourners visited the building to remember the three fallen firefighters.
Uniformed firefighters wearing bulky gear wiped away the tears, standing at the scene where three of their colleagues lost their lives.
Family members laid down red roses at the foot of the three steel crosses, some wailing and sobbing while being comforted by others.
After the ceremony, firefighters embraced one another, trying to console those who worked alongside the victims.
Many of the firefighters who battled the blaze last week were not even on duty but grabbed their gear without thinking twice.
#FireFightersMemorial The crowd continues to grow here at the Ellis Park Arena. [KS] pic.twitter.com/lWGGm0cP99— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#FireFightersMemorial Set to begin at the Ellis Park Arena to honour the three brave fighter fighters who lost their lives during the fire which engulfed the Bank of Lisbon building in Joburg CBD last week. [KS] pic.twitter.com/uSjeFNcSC3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#JoburgFire Firefighters and emergency services singing in front of the building as more people are starting to arrive. CE pic.twitter.com/TI4uCPKWTJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
#JoburgFire Roads are closed around the building as the wreath laying will get underway soon. CE pic.twitter.com/gZh4IR8Hmo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi at the #FireFightersMemorial pic.twitter.com/b06119UDbU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 12, 2018
