Emotional scenes at JHB firemen’s memorial service

JOHANNESBURG - Firefighters and emergency personnel are at the Ellis Park Arena where the official memorial service is now underway for their three colleagues who died trying to extinguish the blaze at the Lisbon Bank building.

The firemen lost their lives exactly a week ago when the inferno engulfed the top floors of the building in the CBD.

It’s since emerged the structure failed to meet safety standards.

Earlier, mourners visited the building to remember the three fallen firefighters.

Uniformed firefighters wearing bulky gear wiped away the tears, standing at the scene where three of their colleagues lost their lives.

Family members laid down red roses at the foot of the three steel crosses, some wailing and sobbing while being comforted by others.

After the ceremony, firefighters embraced one another, trying to console those who worked alongside the victims.

Many of the firefighters who battled the blaze last week were not even on duty but grabbed their gear without thinking twice.

