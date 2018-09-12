Popular Topics
Go

EFF reiterates call for East London Airport to be renamed after Steve Biko

Back in April, when the EFF called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following her death, the party also proposed that East London Airport be renamed after Steve Biko.

FILE: Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder Steve Bantu Biko. Picture: AFP
FILE: Black Consciousness Movement (BCM) founder Steve Bantu Biko. Picture: AFP
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reiterated its call for the East London Airport to be renamed after Steve Biko.

Today marks 41 years since Biko died in police custody after suffering severe head injuries from being tortured.

Back in April, when the EFF called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following her death, the party also proposed that East London Airport be renamed after Biko.

"We reiterate our call for the East London Airport to be renamed Steve Biko Airport in memory of his contribution to our struggle and black people in general," the party says.

