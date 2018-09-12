DStv Delicious festival to celebrate power of women

The event which is taking place on 22 and 23 September will be having the Womandla stage line-up as its main stage offering, featuring powerful performances by leading women.

JOHANNESBURG - The 6th Vodacom DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will this year celebrate the power of women through song.

The event which is taking place on 22 and 23 September will be having the 'Womandla' stage line-up as its main stage offering, which will feature an all-star set of powerful performances with leading women who’ve shaped South Africa’s contemporary musical landscape.

The likes of Lira and Simphiwe Dana are among the few who are set to perform.

The fest which debuted in Johannesburg in October 2013 attracts food and music lovers from all over the country.

Following the theme of honouring powerful women, activist, singer-songwriter Erykah Badu will be one of the international acts who will be serenading the crowd with her music.

Other international acts include New Zealand’s rising icon multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei, Jazzanova and Louie Vega.

The two-day fest will be taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

There will also be entrainment areas for young attendees.