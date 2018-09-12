DStv Delicious festival to celebrate power of women
The event which is taking place on 22 and 23 September will be having the Womandla stage line-up as its main stage offering, featuring powerful performances by leading women.
JOHANNESBURG - The 6th Vodacom DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will this year celebrate the power of women through song.
The event which is taking place on 22 and 23 September will be having the 'Womandla' stage line-up as its main stage offering, which will feature an all-star set of powerful performances with leading women who’ve shaped South Africa’s contemporary musical landscape.
The likes of Lira and Simphiwe Dana are among the few who are set to perform.
The fest which debuted in Johannesburg in October 2013 attracts food and music lovers from all over the country.
Following the theme of honouring powerful women, activist, singer-songwriter Erykah Badu will be one of the international acts who will be serenading the crowd with her music.
Other international acts include New Zealand’s rising icon multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei, Jazzanova and Louie Vega.
The two-day fest will be taking place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.
There will also be entrainment areas for young attendees.
The one and only, @fatbellybella will be gracing us with her presence at this year's #DStvDelicious. 🙌🙌🙌 The activist, singer-songwriter and record producer will be performing some of her classic tracks. Buy your tickets here: https://t.co/ZhOrMBQ1IV pic.twitter.com/k0iOzAeUmS— DStv (@DStv) September 8, 2018
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah weighs in on Serena Williams and the US Open
-
UPDATE: Video of Sbahle Mpisane in hospital removed after 'vicious attacks'
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 11 September 2018
-
Prince Jackson vows to carry on father Michael's charity work
-
[WATCH] A woman gives birth...in a moving car
-
[WATCH] 'Ricoffy' artist creates commemorative Steve Biko portrait
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.