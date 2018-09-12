Popular Topics
Death toll in Tuesday suicide attack soars to 68: Afghan officials

Another 165 were wounded in the blast, one of the deadliest attacks this year, on Tuesday in the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

An Afghan wounded boy receives treatment at a hospital following multiple explosions in Jalalabad on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP
An Afghan wounded boy receives treatment at a hospital following multiple explosions in Jalalabad on 11 September 2018. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

KABUL – The death toll from a suicide attack on Afghan protesters has soared to 68, officials said Wednesday, as violence flares across the country ahead of elections and a key Islamic holy day.

Another 165 were wounded in the blast, one of the deadliest attacks this year, on Tuesday in the eastern province of Nangarhar, provincial governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the massacre, but the Islamic State group, which has carried out most of the recent suicide bombings in Afghanistan, is active in the province.

The Nangarhar health department confirmed the toll.

Scores of demonstrators had blocked the highway between the provincial capital of Jalalabad and a major Pakistan border crossing in protest over the appointment of a local police chief when the suicide bomber blew himself up.

The dead and wounded were rushed to several hospitals in the back of pickup trucks and ambulances, overwhelming doctors and nurses as they struggled to cope with the huge number of casualties.

It was the deadliest attack since an ambulance packed with explosives detonated in a crowded street in the heart of Kabul in January, killing more than 100 people, mostly civilians. That bombing was claimed by the Taliban.

