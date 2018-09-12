Daso urges Pandor to intervene in restoring stability at TUT

Daso held a picket outside Pandor's offices in Pretoria on Tuesday where they also delivered a memorandum.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) has called on Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor to step in and assist management at Tshwane University of Technology restore peace and stability at its Soshanguve campus.

Daso held a picket outside Pandor's offices in Pretoria on Tuesday where they also delivered a memorandum.

The campus has been closed for over two weeks now following violent protests by students demanding justice for their slain peer Katlego Monareng

The third-year student was shot dead allegedly by police last month.

Daso's Bronwynn Engelbrecht says classes cannot be disrupted any longer.

“Classes have been disrupted and students are not able to pursue their studies. Now, we need to remember that this is the end of the year... lots of students that are finalising, they need to write their exams [sic].”

